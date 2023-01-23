NFL World Reacts To Eagles vs. 49ers Ticket Prices

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 07: Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Fans need considerable disposable income to attend Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Athletic's David Lombardi noted that standing-room tickets currently start at $883 on TickPick. Anyone seeking a seat to watch the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers will likely have to pay four digits per ticket.

Per John Clark of NBC Sports Boston, the average ticket price is $1,102.

Barring a sudden dip, it's shaping up to be the most expensive conference title game in NFL history. It's a whopping 31 percent more than last year's clash between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

As a result, many fans realized they'll watch the game at home.

"Welp, I'm not going to this one," a fan decided.

"That's ridiculous," one fan said.

"Was gonna try to go but uh nvm," another wrote.

"I checked on Ticketmaster.. cheapest I could find was $750," a fan lamented.

"Got my TV comfy chair and plenty of snacks," a fan said. "Y'all have fun."

The Eagles advanced following a dominant 38-7 win over the New York Giants. They hope to make their second Super Bowl appearance in the last six years.

Meanwhile, the 49ers earned their third NFC Championship Game in the last four seasons with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco fans nearly turned last year's matchup into a de facto home game at Los Angeles. While that likely won't happen in Philadelphia, Lombardi said 18 percent of TickPick's sales have come from California.

The game starts Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.