NFL World Reacts To Eli Manning, 'Saturday Night Live' News

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" parodied the "Manningcast" on Saturday night.

The popular comedy skit show, which has previously featured both Peyton and Eli Manning, parodied the ESPN simulcast show on Saturday evening.

The former NFL quarterback said it was a dream come true to witness that.

"To get made fun of on SNL, a dream come true," the former New York Giants quarterback tweeted.

NFL fans appreciate Eli's sense of humor.

"The perfect cold open!," one fan wrote.

"I love they took 2 of my favorites the Manning Brothers and SNL!" another fan wrote.

"Well done. Sadly your body double doesn’t resemble you one bit, but Peyton must be happy to have #MilesTeller as his body double. Ooh la la," another fan added.

"I'm sure this comedic effort of a guy movement won't amount to much, you rest easy and let Peyton be proud of his head..." another fan wrote.

Well done, SNL.