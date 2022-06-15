NFL World Reacts To Eli Manning, Tim Tebow Photo

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after being sacked by the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ever since Eli Manning joined social media, the majority of his tweets have gone viral. Well, we got a good feeling that'll be the case for this Wednesday's post.

Manning posted a photo of him with Tim Tebow on Twitter. His caption said, "I was walking around Gainesville today and look who I ran into."

While it must have been pretty cool to see Manning and Tebow interact outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, fans can't stop talking about their outfits from this afternoon.

Let's just say plenty of jokes are being made on Twitter right now.

"Both people in this photo are dressed exactly how I expect both people to dress," Adam Herman of Bleacher Report replied.

"Eli looking sharp in the 11-inch inseams," one fan said.

"Eli looks like that frat alumni guy who wants a tour," another fan wrote.

"My god in heaven I just threw up violently at the sight of this fit from Eli Manning," a third fan tweeted.

To be honest, Manning's belt is what really steals the show here.

As for Tebow, he seems to be very comfortable in his Florida attire.