NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Baker Mayfield News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Yikes, Baker Mayfield.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback has been, arguably, the worst starting quarterback in the National Football League so far this season.

Now, the statistics back it up.

According to QB rating, the Panthers quarterback has been the worst in football.

"Baker now has the worst QB rating this season. 71.9 — Baker Mayfield 73.1 — Justin Fields 73.7 — Mitch Trubisky."

Yikes.

"The Panthers have gotten worse at the most important position each of the last 3 years… at what point does Tepper admit he made a mistake and fire Rhule? Stop trading picks for trash QB’s," one fan wrote.

"Fields hasn’t even been allowed to throw the ball until today Lmaoooo," another fan wrote.

"Wow I can’t believe a team would move on from this guy!" one fan added.

It hasn't been a good start to the year for Mayfield, that's for sure.

Will he continue to play in Carolina?