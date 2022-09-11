NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Commanders Merchandise News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: A detailed view of a Washington Commanders logo during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders took a major loss on social media before the season began.

Hours before commencing their Week 1 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, NBC Sports' Pete Hailey shared a photo of a coffee mug being sold inside FedEx Field.

The cup features a team logo juxtaposed over an outline of Washington.

One problem: It's the state of Washington. The Commanders play in Washington, D.C.

Given all the turmoil on the field and behind the scenes, this represents yet another regrettable blunder.

However, the Commanders may have inadvertently created an in-demand item. Plenty of Twitter users want to get their hands on this memento of the organization's incompetence.

The Commanders will hope to have a better Sunday than whoever made and approved these mugs.

After going 7-10 last season, Washington acquired Carson Wentz in hope of creating stability under center. He'll make his Commanders debut against the Jaguars, who knocked his Indianapolis Colts out of the playoffs with a Week 18 upset last season.

The game will start at 1 p.m. ET, but it will not take place in the state of Washington.