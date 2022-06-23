NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Herschel Walker News

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an embarrassing mistake during an interview this week.

Walker, arguably the best player in Georgia football history, is running for office in the state.

The former NFL running back said in an interview this week that there are 52 states in America. Of course, there are only 50.

Walker had a message for Stacy Abrams during an interview with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

“If you don’t believe in the country, leave and go somewhere else,” he said. “If it’s the worst state, why are you here? Why don’t you leave ― go to another? There’s, what, 51 more other states that you can go to?”

A spokeswoman for Walker's campaign responded to the Huffington Post.

“Herschel misspoke ― he obviously knows there are 50 states,” spokeswoman Mallory Blount told HuffPost.

This was not Walker's first tough moment during his campaign.

Despite some embarrassing moments throughout his campaign, Walker still has plenty of support in Georgia.