NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Jerry Jones News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones made an embarrassing gaffe during a Tuesday-morning radio appearance.

While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, the Dallas Cowboys owner addressed the familiar topic of Michael Gallup's pending return. After saying they hope to have him back this Monday night, he praised another wide receiver who has excelled in Gallup's absence.

"I think we're all giving Wilson our receiver real kudos because you see what he's capable of doing," Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA Sports. "He makes big plays. He can get to the ball."

The Cowboys don't have a wide receiver named Wilson. Jones must have been thinking of Cedrick Wilson Jr., who signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason after three seasons with the Cowboys.

Jones presumably meant to compliment Noah Brown, who garnered 91 yards and a touchdown in Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cowboys fans are a bit uneasy following Jones' blunder.

Jones, who turns 80 next month, also serves as the team's president and general manager. He's one of the most influential and hands-on owners in all of U.S. team sports. He should probably know his team's leading receiver through two games.

While it was an honor mistake, it's not one fans want to hear from someone holding such a high position of power. Jones didn't add any major reinforcements at the position after trading Amari Cooper and knowing Dallas would start the season without Gallup and James Washington, so one would think Jones should know and trust Brown to handle a major role.

Casual fans and fantasy football players have learned Btown's name by now, so let's hope Jones does as well.