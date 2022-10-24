NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Mark Moseley News

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Washington Football Team logo adorns the seats during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13, 2020 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Along with new ownership and a quarterback upgrade, it appears the Washington Commanders can also use some copyeditors.

Mark Moseley Jr., the son of former kicker Mark Moseley, posted an unfortunate blunder on the team's behalf. When attending Sunday's homecoming ceremony at FedEx Field, Moseley got a name tag with his last name spelled "Mosley."

"It's really sad," Moseley noted on Twitter.

Fans expressed disbelief over the error.

The organization has a bad habit of making face-palm blunders. They opened the season by selling coffee mugs juxtaposed over the state of Washington -- the team plays in Washington, D.C. -- inside the stadium.

A fan who won a raffle recently said a check from the team bounced.

Of course, that's before getting into the more serious allegations against owner Daniel Snyder. He's facing intensified calls to sell the team, including from Commanders fans on Sunday.

Despite Washington pulling off a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers, the franchise can't seem to get out of its own way.