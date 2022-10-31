NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Mark Sanchez News

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 09: Mark Sanchez #6 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the start of the pre-season game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 9, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Mark Sanchez is good on television, but the former NFL quarterback turned analyst made an embarrassing mistake on Sunday afternoon.

The former New York Jets quarterback mixed up his former MLB players.

“I mean that thing looked like a Chuck Knoblauch knuckleball, what the heck?” Sanchez said of a Seahawks kick.

Of course, Sanchez was thinking about Tim Wakefield.

The former NFL quarterback called himself an "idiot" on the broadcast for the embarrassing mistake.

“He’s like, ‘you thought that was bad? I mean, Sanchez dropped a Knoblauch with a knuckleball and he meant to say Tim Wakefield. What an idiot!’ Come on kid, figure it out!”

NFL fans appreciated the honesty.

"lol Mark Sanchez calls himself an idiot for the Chuck Knoblauch comment and says he meant Tim Wakefield…" one fan wrote.

"I don’t think Mark Sanchez has recovered from smashing his head into his center’s butt," another fan joked.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, topped the Giants, 27-13, to improve to 5-3 on the year.