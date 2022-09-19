NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos got the win on Sunday, but their star quarterback, Russell Wilson, got trolled pretty hard on social media.

Denver had a pretty tough time on offense on Sunday, with the Broncos star quarterback and his unit getting booed pretty hard throughout the game.

During the game, one sportsbook revealed a new bet for Wilson and his MVP odds.

"RUSS IS COOKED Russell Wilson has played so poorly to start the season that we're giving a FREE BET to everyone who placed a bet on Russ to win MVP!" PointsBet tweeted.

Yikes!



"This is so cold…" one fan wrote.

"That’s hilarious," one fan added.

"Do this for the Bengals," another fan added.

The Broncos, meanwhile, managed to improve to 1-1 on the season with the win.