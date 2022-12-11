NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson Throw

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Rusell Wilson's downward spiral continued Sunday.

Down 20-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter, the Denver Broncos went for a 4th-and-1 at the 44. Wilson rolled out, but Willie Gay didn't fall for the play action.

The linebacker deflected Wilson's pass to himself for an interception. He then stiff-armed the Broncos quarterback and returned the pick for a touchdown.

Everyone is still struggling to process Wilson's catastrophic year.

"This play sums up the Broncos season," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"I feel for Broncos fans. This is hard to watch," CBS sports anchor Matt Reynoldson said.

"Russell Wilson's decline is unprecedented," a fan observed.

"Thought it couldn’t get any worse for them," another fan said.

"Broncos Country, let’s cry," the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan joked.

However, Denver's offense finally showed some life later in the quarter. Wilson threw two touchdowns to Jerry Jeudy, narrowing the deficit to 13.

Those 14 points exceed Denver's NFL-worst scoring average (13.8) entering the Week 14 contest. It's only the second time this season, with the first occurring in Week 4, that Wilson has tossed more than one score in a game.

However, the Broncos must surpass their highest scoring output of the season -- even if they can hold Patrick Mahomes and Co. scoreless for a half -- to avoid falling to 3-10.