NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing SoFi Stadium News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

SoFi Stadium cost more than $5 billion to build.

Saturday night, the Los Angeles stadium hosted a preseason matchup between the Chargers and the Cowboys.

For a time, fans at the game did not know the time or score due to a technological issue.

"None of the LED screens work at the $5 billion SoFi Stadium for tonight’s Chargers-Cowboys game, including the 70,000 square foot video board, so fans don’t know the score, down and distance and can’t watch replays," Arash Markazi tweeted.

Welp.

"Don’t pay rent don’t get to use the screen," one fan joked.

"My worst nightmare!" another fan wrote.

"Kroenke spent all our DP money on tv screens for LA and they don’t even work," another fan added.

"I can tell you for a fact that there was plenty of yelling and screaming in the control room," one fan added.

The boards finally started to work in the third quarter.

Hey, it's the preseason for the stadium, too...