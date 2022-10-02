NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Trevor Lawrence News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It was a rainy, windy day in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not handle the elements very well. Jacksonville's second-year starter made embarrassing turnover history.

The Jaguars star became the first player this century to lose four fumbles in one game.

"Trevor Lawrence lost 4 fumbles today. He's the first player this century to lose 4 fumbles in a game," ESPN Stats & Info tweeted.

That's not a feat you want to accomplish.

"He’s about to drive to the hoop in this pic," one fan joked.

"At least it was raining. Matt Ryan woulda been out there wylin lol," another fan added.

"Jacksonville has James Robinson. I wonder if they know that," one fan added.

"Imagine the national media if Trey Lance did this lol," one fan added.

The Jaguars fell to the Eagles, 29-21, on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.