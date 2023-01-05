NFL World Reacts To Emily Ratajkowski's NSFW Message

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2022 Moet & Chandon Holiday Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is not a fan of the NFL. The popular model made that abundantly clear on Wednesday.

Out of nowhere, Ratajkowski tweeted, "Sorry but…f--- the NFL."

It's unknown what motivated Ratajkowski to tweet this. The timing of this post makes it seem like it had to do with the Damar Hamlin situation from Monday night.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. He was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

Since it's unclear why Ratajkowski posted this harsh message on Twitter, NFL fans have decided to fire back at her.

"People need to stay in their lane," one fan said.

"Lol twitter is the literal worst," a second fan replied.

Some people decided to take the comedic approach to this situation.

Jeremy Layton of the New York Post tweeted, "me on Sunday night looking at my bet slips."

"When the last leg of my teaser misses," another person wrote.

It sounds like it could be a while before Ratajkowski attends an NFL game.