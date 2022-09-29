NFL World Reacts To Encouraging Justin Herbert News

Justin Herbert is one of many injured Los Angeles Chargers players. While the star quarterback is dealing with a fractured rib cartilage, he may continue to play through the ailment.

Thursday's injury report listed Herbert as a full practice participant after he was limited on Wednesday. That could signal the 24-year-old suiting up to face the Houston Texans this Sunday.

Some Chargers fans are hopeful that Herbert will return closer to full health and turn the team's season around.

However, others would prefer the team to take a more cautious approach with its franchise cornerstone.

After suffering the injury in Week 2's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert completed 25 of 45 passes for 297 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He curiously played all of the 38-10 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Whether or not Herbert plays, the Chargers will go into NRG Stadium short-handed. They placed defensive lineman Joey Bosa on the injured reserve this week and lost left tackle Rashawn Slater for the entire season.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson and center Corey Linsley were limited participants in Thursday's practice after missing last Sunday's game. Meanwhile, star wideout Keenan Allen left practice early with a trainer.

An injured Herbert may try to carry an injury-depleted team to a road victory this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.