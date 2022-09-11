NFL World Reacts To Epic National Anthem On Sunday

The national anthem at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday was special.

On the anniversary of 9/11, the crowd at MetLife Stadium joined together to sing the Star Spangled Banner prior to kickoff between the Jets and the Ravens.

It was special.

Well done, fans.

"Chills. The crowd sang the national anthem at MetLife Stadium,' Connor Hughes wrote.

"Whole entire crowd at MetLife just sung the national anthem together in honor of 9/11. Got legitimate chills," one fan added.

"The National Anthem being sung by everyone in the stadium at the top of their lungs on 9/11 at Metlife gave me chills down my entire body. Almost brought me to tears. Nothing like football to bring the people together. Just beautiful," another fan added.

Kickoff is underway, though it'll be tough to top what happened pregame.