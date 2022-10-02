NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Big Personal News

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for longtime sports reporter Erin Andrews.

The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter announced some major personal news on social media. Andrews' side business, WEAR By EA, hit a major mark this week.

Andrews' personal brand is now three years old.

"It’s a BIG day for our baby. I’m grateful for my family, team, and you for seeing this thru. WE ARE EVERY WEAR & ANY WEAR BECAUSE OF YOU!" Andrews announced.

Congrats, Erin!



"Congratulations and happy anniversary

@WEARbyEA

!!!" one fan wrote.

"On fire," another fan adde.d

"Calm Down EA! I mean, congrats! Happy footballing today. Up way too early for the Vikings game in London," one fan joked.

"Way to go Erin!!! 🙌🙌🙌," one fan wrote.

"Amazing!! 👏👏👏," another fan added.

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Congrats again, Erin!