NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Career Admission

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is currently on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers game.

The longtime sports reporter has been one of the voices of FOX's No. 1 NFL game of the week for several years now. However, she started her career in the college football world.

Andrews worked for ESPN, where she called college football games. However, she decided to leave ESPN - in part, anyway - because she didn't see a path to "Monday Night Football."

ESPN is probably regretting that one now.

“I knew I was never going to get Monday Night Football. That role was just never offered to me,” Andrews told Andrew Marchand and John Ourand. “I remember Coach K saying to me, ‘How many Alabama-LSU games are you going to do? When is it time for you to move on?’ And I remember calling Chip Kelly the night that it was announced that I was leaving ESPN. … I was just bawling, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ve made the right decision; I hope I don’t regret this,’ and he’s like, ‘Don’t look back; just look forward.’”

Did ESPN make a mistake?

"Good for Erin! She knows her worth and ESPN doesn’t. Kudos to FOX Sports for seeing it too and giving her what she deserve," one fan wrote.

"ESPN has become the farm system Fox, NBC, CBS Making them better!What they’ve kept with there BS of lack of doing Sports instead bunch of social issues! We as fans want our sports when we tune that’s what we want, We care about the other. But not with our Sports," one fan added.

"Fascinating," another fan added.

Andrews, meanwhile, has chosen to remain at FOX, despite Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving for ESPN.

“I signed a contract. I quietly did that. I figured enough was enough with the headlines for a while,” Andrews told Jimmy Traina. “My deal was up in August. Fox came to me pretty much right away and just said, ‘We wanna keep you here.’ At that point. I was unaware of who I was gonna be doing the games with. They were great about it. That’s one thing I do have to say regardless of what other opinions are out there. My bosses at Fox, Eric Shanks and Brad Zager, were very up front with me. Even up front with me when I would call and be like, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening? What’s the plan? I just want to know what the plan is.’ And they would just say, ‘Hang on, hang on. I promise you’re going to be happy, just hang on.’”

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Andrews surely isn't regretting her decision, but is ESPN regretting theirs?