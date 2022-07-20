NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Video

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson might be known for their football coverage, but their golf games aren't bad, either.

The popular NFL reporters and podcast co-hosts were recently on vacation together.

Andrews and Thompson showed off their driving skills on the golf course.

NFL fans were impressed.

"This is awesome!!" one fan tweeted.

"Will not calm down about this! FORE!!!" another fan added.

"@erinandrews, the Vanna White of golf 😂" one fan joked.

Andrews and Thompson managed to have a lot of fun on their recent trip.

The NFL season can't get here soon enough, though.