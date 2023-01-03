NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Coach Admission

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews recently revealed that she's "obsessed" with Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

During the latest episode of the "Calm Down with Erin And Charissa" podcast, Andrews explained why she's a huge fan of Daboll. It has more to do with the way he treats others than how he coaches a football team.

"He sits with the groundskeepers before practice. He goes and hangs out with them because his grandpa was a groundskeepers. So, guess what he just did? He freakin’ FaceTimed me from his little like hut with the groundskeepers. He did it to show me. I was like dying," Andrews said.

Andrews also revealed what Daboll told her about what he's learned from his experiences as a coach.

"You have to say hi to everyone, because when you are in this role and people say hi to you, and you don’t say hi back, it affects their day,” Andrews said. “He also said, which is a huge piece of advice, when you are at this level and people walk through your door to talk to you about something, it is the most important thing on their mind, and it has been bothering them for weeks and they’ve wanted to talk to you about it, and they finally have the balls to walk in and talk to you."

NFL fans can't get over these stories about Daboll.

"Coach of the year easily," one fan said.

"That's our guy," another fan wrote.

"This is really something," a third fan tweeted. "The Giants clearly got a good one with Daboll. Like Erin, I too am 'obsessed with Brian Daboll.' What a guy."

Daboll clinched a playoff berth in his first year as the head coach of the Giants.

That being said, Andrews isn't the only person "obsessed" with Daboll. Giants fans absolutely adore their new coach.