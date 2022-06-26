NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Embarrassing Fan Story

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are extremely honest on their podcast, "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa."

The latest episode of the sports reporters' podcast is a good example of that.

Andrews told a story about her trip to Target, in which she picked up a bunch of tampons.

Of course, Andrews managed to run into a fan on her way out of the store. Andrews recalled the embarrassing moment during the latest podcast episode.

NFL fans appreciate the honesty.

"raveling out of CA right now for business…we decided to by an xtra small cheep suitcase and fill it with boxes of tampons to bring back home," one fan joked.

"Amazon! I hate running into people with that crap in my cart," another fan admitted.

"Omg the same thing is happening at my target too~like 4 boxes of Tampax left! LOL what’s going on?!?" one fan admitted.

You have to respect the honesty, that is for sure.