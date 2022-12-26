NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Favorite Swimsuit Photos

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews went viral on Christmas Eve.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter took a pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew. Andrews handled it like a pro, too.

Andrews joked that because she married a hockey player (Jarret Stoll) she is more than equipped to brush off a possible injury during a game.

The longtime Fox Sports reporter is known for her professionalism (and now her toughness) but she's shown off her sensitive side, as well.

Some of Andrews' top swimsuit photos have gone viral on social media.

Erin Andrews/Instagram.

The NFL World loves Andrews, both on and off of the football field, that's for sure.

"Amazing!!" One fan wrote of her photos.

"Few can handle vacation as a champ like you, EA.." another fan wrote.

"RELAX," another fan wrote.

"❤️❤️," one fan added on social media.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews looks on during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 4, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Happy holidays, Erin.