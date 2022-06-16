NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews High School Story
Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson shared some embarrassing high school stories during a recent podcast episode.
Unsurprisingly, they involved toilet papering a house.
“So, the boy I liked in high school, their whole crew that I hung out with, they TP’d my house one night, and I was kind of hurt by it,” Andrews said.
“My mom [was] pissed. My mom called their parents and made them take it down and it was chilly and she was spraying them with the hose. And I was so embarrassed. I didn’t come out of my room. I was mortified.”
Everyone can relate to an embarrassing high school story.
"When I was a kid, we TP’d our friends houses! Like the most popular kids house got TPd the most! Definitely not sinister by any means and holy s--t do I have some fun memories TPing !!" one fan admitted.
"Erin's Mom's hard core," one fan added.
"y'all are lucky you didn't live in the south bronx or brooklyn in the 80s," one fan added.
Both Erin and Charissa have since matured, thankfully.
You can listen to the full episode here.