NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Husband Admission
Erin Andrews might be impartial when it comes to covering quarterbacks across the NFL, but her husband isn't.
The longtime NFL sideline reporter revealed on her latest podcast episode that her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, is basically obsessed with Tom Brady.
Andrews thought that something was wrong with their house, but it was just her husband making noise about seeing Brady on the television.
NFL fans are loving the funny admission.
"Stollsy is an absolute beauty. Loved watchin him play," one fan wrote.
"This is like a Tarintino movie dialogue… makes me laugh cheers ladies," one fan added.
"😍😍😂😂," another fan wrote.
"You two are such a hoot. The funniest stories. Love you," one fan added.
Brady, 45, has yet to make a decision on his future in the NFL. Most, though, do not expect him to return to Tampa Bay.