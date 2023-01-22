NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Husband Admission

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews might be impartial when it comes to covering quarterbacks across the NFL, but her husband isn't.

The longtime NFL sideline reporter revealed on her latest podcast episode that her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, is basically obsessed with Tom Brady.

Andrews thought that something was wrong with their house, but it was just her husband making noise about seeing Brady on the television.

NFL fans are loving the funny admission.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Brady, 45, has yet to make a decision on his future in the NFL. Most, though, do not expect him to return to Tampa Bay.