NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Marriage Admission

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews took a pass to the body during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game on Christmas Eve.

But Andrews managed to take the hit and continue working. After all, she's married to a former professional hockey player.

Andrews' tweet about her marriage went viral on social media on Saturday.

"I married a hockey player. Hit it with my wrist and move on. Hot," she wrote.

Well said, Erin.

"Hockey players, we just brush it off," one fan wrote.

"Humble brag about being married, classy," another fan joked.

"I was at this game I don't' know how @ErinAndrews didn't reel it in," another fan wrote.

Andrews is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll. The former Los Angeles Kings veteran won a couple of Stanley Cups with the franchise.

Now, he works in the front office.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Thanks to her marriage to a former hockey player, Andrews appears to be well suited to take down passes on the sideline.