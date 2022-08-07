NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Preseason Photos

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is ready for the 2022 NFL season.

The longtime Fox Sports reporter stayed put this offseason, despite her longtime broadcasting partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, leaving for ESPN.

Andrews will still be part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL broadcasting team this fall.

She's excited about it.

"the swag is on overload," one fan wrote.

"Yesssssss," Kevin Burkhardt wrote.

"I’ll watch anything Erin Andrews and especially Greg Olsen is on!!!" another fan added.

The 2022 season can't get here soon enough.

The 2022 season should be a fun one.

Week 1 is only a couple of weeks away now.