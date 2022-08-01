NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Promo Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The NFL on FOX family is ready for the 2022 season.

On Monday, longtime NFL reporter Erin Andrews shared the network's promo photo for their 2022 team.

Andrews, who decided to remain at FOX despite Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving for ESPN, is getting a lot of interactions on Instagram.

"New @nflonfox album cover?" she joked.

It's a pretty clever promo.

"You got them to come to you, well done," one fan wrote.

"Ready to paddle out on the Pacific!" another fan wrote.

"Counting the days til kick-off! LET’S GOOOO!!!!" another fan added.

"Now all 7 of you surf at the same time," another fan suggested.

Week 1 of the 2022 season can't get here soon enough.