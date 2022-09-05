NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward...

Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game.

The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit down low...

"Body suit struggles are real. Sometimes a little too real!" Andrews' podcast admitted.

You have to respect the honesty...

It appears that Andrews isn't alone, either.

"Same!! They kill me!!!!" one fan wrote back.

"😂," another fan added.

"I’m short waisted and can’t even handle bodysuits! Whoever invented them never had to sit in one based on where the snaps are placed," one fan added.

Andrews likely won't be going with any bodysuits moving forward this season.

Week 1 is now just a couple of days away.