NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day.

The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time.

Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

Andrews' all-red outfit went viral.

The NFL world is big fans of the outfit worn by Andrews on the sideline.

"I’ll borrow this thanks," Charissa Thompson wrote.

"Take your hubby to work day!! Love it," one fan added.

"Beautiful Erin!!" another fan wrote.

"Beautiful photo !!!!!! Xoxo" another fan added on social media on Thursday.

Andrews isn't always looking 100 percent on the sideline, though...

Hey, we've all been there, Erin.