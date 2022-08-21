NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Surprising Food Admission

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

What's the one kind of food that you can't live without?

Pizza? Tacos? Italian food? Mexican food? Maybe ice cream?

For Erin Andrews, it's soup. Yes, soup.

The prominent Fox Sports reporter admitted on her latest podcast episode with co-host Charissa Thompson that she's a huge soup gal..

Seriously.

It's a surprising admission, but a respectable one.

"'What are you, 90?' I love soup too. Minestrone, chicken, beef barley. I wanted to visit the soup place on Seinfeld. In fact, now I want soup. Gotta throw some Red Hot in there too," one fan admitted.

"Team Erin. Charissa is simply uncultured," another fan added.

"Soup is seasonal. Only to be consumed from October until March," one fan added.

It's almost prime soup season, with football and the fall approaching quickly.