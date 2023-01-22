NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Top Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Erin Andrews is an absolute pro on the sideline, working the No. 1 game each week for Fox Sports.

Sunday afternoon, she'll be on the call of the Cowboys at 49ers game, with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line.

It's supposed to be pretty cold across the country on Sunday, but Andrews' social media photos could warm everyone up.

Erin Andrews/Instagram.

Some of Andrews' top swimsuit photos have gone viral on social media over the years.

She's one of the most-followed reporters in all of sports.

NFL fans are loving Andrews.

"Few can handle vacation as a champ like you, EA.." one fan wrote.

"RELAX," another fan wrote.

"We can’t wait to welcome you back! ❤️" the resort wrote.

"Seriously a postcard," one fan added.

Happy football watching, everyone.

The Bills and the Bengals will kick off at 3 p.m. E.T., with the Cowboys and 49ers at 6:30 p.m. E.T.