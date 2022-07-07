NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Vacation Photos

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews appears to be having a good summer.

The veteran NFL reporter is about to get very busy in a couple of months, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September.

With the 2022 NFL regular season approaching quickly, Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, managed to get in a nice vacation this month.

Andrews shared some photos on Instagram.

The NFL world is pretty jealous.

"So fun," Troy Aikman wrote.

"Amazing!!" Amy Palcic added.

"Few can handle vacation as a champ like you, EA.." another fan wrote.

"I love how you are experiencing all the things Montana!!" one fan added on Instagram.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Andrews will be back on the sideline for FOX this season. She told Sports Illustrated she agreed to a three-year contract.

“I signed a contract. I quietly did that. I figured enough was enough with the headlines for a while. My deal was up in August. Fox came to me pretty much right away and just said, ‘We wanna keep you here.’ At that point I was unaware of who I was gonna be doing the games with. They were great about it. That’s one thing I do have to say regardless of what other opinions are out there. My bosses at Fox, Eric Shanks and Brad Zager, were very upfront with me. Even upfront with me when I would call and be like, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening? What’s the plan? I just want to know what the plan is.’ And they would just say, ‘Hang on, hang on. I promise you’re going to be happy, just hang on,’”

she told SI.com.