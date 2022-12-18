NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Viral Swimsuit Photos

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews knows how to get things done, both on and off of the football field.

On the field, Andrews is arguably the best sideline reporter in the business. She's part of FOX's No. 1 coverage team and she'll be on the call of the Cowboys at Jaguars game on Sunday afternoon.

Off the field, Andrews is a social media star.

The longtime football sideline reporter has millions of followers on social media. She's constantly going viral for her photos.

Some of her top swimsuit photos, unsurprisingly, have gone viral over the years.

Erin Andrews/Instagram.

Andrews' top swimsuit photos went viral earlier this year, thanks to Yahoo! Sports.

The longtime NFL sideline reporter was featured for her viral photoshoots.

Andrews has a lot of big fans, both on and off of the field, thanks to her job and performance.

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It'll be another busy day for Andrews on Sunday. Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Jaguars is set for 1 p.m. E.T.