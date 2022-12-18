NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Viral Swimsuit Photos
Erin Andrews knows how to get things done, both on and off of the football field.
On the field, Andrews is arguably the best sideline reporter in the business. She's part of FOX's No. 1 coverage team and she'll be on the call of the Cowboys at Jaguars game on Sunday afternoon.
Off the field, Andrews is a social media star.
The longtime football sideline reporter has millions of followers on social media. She's constantly going viral for her photos.
Some of her top swimsuit photos, unsurprisingly, have gone viral over the years.
Andrews' top swimsuit photos went viral earlier this year, thanks to Yahoo! Sports.
The longtime NFL sideline reporter was featured for her viral photoshoots.
Andrews has a lot of big fans, both on and off of the field, thanks to her job and performance.
"Amazing!!" One fan wrote of her photos.
"Few can handle vacation as a champ like you, EA.." another fan wrote.
"RELAX," another fan wrote.
"❤️❤️," one fan added on social media.
It'll be another busy day for Andrews on Sunday. Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Jaguars is set for 1 p.m. E.T.