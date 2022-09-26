NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Weather News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews can do more than just report on player injuries and coaching strategy during games.

She can do the weather, too.

On Sunday, the longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter provided an update on the incoming storm, Hurricane Ian, which is about to hit the state of Florida.

It was an impressive showing by Andrews.

Andrews, who grew up in Florida, has a passion for the weather, especially during hurricane season.

"Love reporting on weather! Thx for this! Stay safe these next few days," Andrews tweeted.

Fans were very impressed by Andrews' natural ability to report on the weather.

"I've said for years that anyone who reports on a sporting event outdoors needs to have a basic knowledge of weather to do what @ErinAndrews just did. It's important for someone who has access to people's attention to get weather info right!" one fan wrote.

Well done, Erin.

And stay safe out there, everyone, especially those in the state of Florida right now.