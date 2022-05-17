NFL World Reacts To ESPN Computer's 2022 Projections

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 23: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the snap during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23rd, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We're roughly four months away from the start of the NFL season. With that said, ESPN's Football Power Index for this fall has been released.

The ratings for the NFL FPI rankings indicate approximately how much better or worse in points a team is predicted to be on a neutral field.

For now, the Buffalo Bills are in the No. 1 spot. They are listed at +9.4, which is slightly higher than the Green Bay Packers.

On the flip side, the Chicago Bears are ranked last in the 2022 NFL FPI rankings.

As you'd expect, NFL fans don't exactly agree with the current FPI rankings. That's because they want their favorite teams to be higher on the list.

"Bengals feel extremely underrated here," one fan said.

"There's no way on this plane with the moves the Jets made in free agency and the draft they are sitting at 31," another fan wrote. "The Giants are dreadful, beat the Texans and the Jaguars with lesser talent. Matt Ryan is off the Falcons and the Panthers haven’t improved."

"Imagine being paid for your sports knowledge and then putting the Lions above the 49ers," a third fan tweeted.

At the end of the day, these ratings are just advanced predictions.

We won't really be able to separate the contenders and pretenders until this fall.