NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Monday Doubleheader

NFL fans are witnessing a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader.

While the league has previously ran two games on the same night, tonight's action features two matchups unfolding simultaneously.

The Buffalo Bills and facing the Tennessee Titans on ESPN in a game that started at 7:15 p.m. ET while the Philadelphia Eagles are opposing the Minnesota Vikings on ABC. That game kicked off at 8:30 p.m.

Some viewers are loving the gift of double the football on Monday night.

Others, however, hate the overlap.

The networks have implemented some split screens, which has fans dreaming of a RedZone-like experience on Mondays. But some would prefer more space between the start times.

It's hard to satisfy everyone, especially when tweaking a long-running tradition. Although some fans love the frenzied action of two games at once, other viewers would rather focus their attention on one contest.

This won't be the last time football fans see two games on a Monday night. Disney will host three multi-game weeks a season starting in 2023.