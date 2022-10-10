NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Postgame News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty great postgame quote following Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Elliott was asked if it's frustrating to hear the Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott discourse. His response was epic.

“We’re the Cowboys. People always have something to say about us. F-- em. All we care about is what’s in this locker room, what’s in this building.”

That's an awesome postgame quote.

"All about this energy," one fan wrote.

"Bottom line," one fan added.

"Oh yeah we locked in," another fan wrote.

"Won’t often find me stanning for a RB on a big contract, but here we are," another fan wrote.

The Cowboys improved to 4-1 on the year following Sunday's big-time win.