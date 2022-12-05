NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Punishment Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott didn't start against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. While some fans thought that the Cowboys were just giving Tony Pollard more playing time, that wasn't actually the case.

According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Elliott didn't start due to a discipline move.

Elliott was benched to start the game over a discipline decision. The Cowboys running back reportedly had a minor issue, like a phone going off in a team meeting, but it still resulted in a temporary benching on Sunday night.

"Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott didn’t start for first time in his career. Jerry Jones said it was due to a discipline issue," Jori Epstein tweeted.

It wasn't anything major, though.

"Followed up with Jerry for more context here. No off-field behavior or major issues per Jerry. Phone going off in meeting type of issue, he said. Jerry also emphasized this is “not a demotion," Epstein added.

Cowboys fans took to social media to weigh in.

"Elliott didn't touch the field until halfway through Dallas' second possession. We now know why," one fan wrote.

"Wait what?" another fan wrote.

"He’s not the coach and yet he’s giving info on personnel decisions," another fan said of Jones.

"If this is accurate - this is the most “we will hold stars responsible” since Parcells was in town," one fan added.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Was this the right move by the Cowboys?