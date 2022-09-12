NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's Performance Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a face as he walks toward the end zone to kneel before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott was looking fresh in Week 1. The former No. 4 overall pick showed plenty of burst and was using that trademark forward lean to gain steady chunks of yards on Sunday night.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:

"Ezekiel Elliott gained between 5 and 7 yards on eight of his 10 carries ... vs. Buccaneers. Last year, when limited by knee injury, he went 11 straight games (Weeks 6 to 17) without recording that many gains of 5 or more yards in same outing. Good sign for run game."

The NFL world reacted to Zeke's nice showing on social media.

"10 touches is criminal," one user said. "Trash play calling all game. Smh."

"An unfortunate part of last nights game is that it seemed like one of these decent gains were followed by a penalty which essentially negated the positive run," tweeted a Cowboys fan. "Sloppy."

"Gotta feed him but gotta score points."

"And [they] inexplicably went away from him even as nothing else worked," another replied.

A silver lining in the Cowboys 19-3 cloud.