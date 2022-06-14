NFL World Reacts To Fantasy Football League Punishment Photos

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

Over the years, we've seen some great punishments for fantasy football owners who finish in last place. On Monday, the latest prank went viral.

So, what's the latest punishment captivating the fantasy football world? A player who finished last in his league had to go to a nice restaurant with a Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal as his date.

Pictures of this hilarious date were posted on social media. Over 25,000 people have already liked these photos.

As you'd expect, fans can't stop laughing at this punishment.

"Some geniuses create mind-altering art. Some geniuses design life-changing technology. SOME GENIUSES MAKE THE BEST FANTASY PUNISHMENTS," one fan tweeted.

"Damn," another fan wrote. "That's cold blooded."

FOX Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb also commented on the video, tweeting, "Fantastic."

The fantasy football player who had to go on this date with Winnie the Pooh provided his post-punishment thoughts.

"I feel like it’s like a bad blind date episode with a crickets sound effect playing," he said, via Zack Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt said the other people in the restaurant gave the last-place finisher a standing ovation on his way out.