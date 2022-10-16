NFL World Reacts To Father, Son Discipline News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

You would think that once you become an NFL player, you're no longer susceptible to punishment from your parents.

That's not the case for Jon Runyan Jr., though.

The Green Bay Packers lineman received a fine letter from his dad, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan Sr.

“My dad and I always joked about this happening, but I never thought my style of play would ever warrant what he deemed to be unnecessary roughness, but it happened,” Runyan Jr. said, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I thought since I left for college, I wouldn’t have to deal with him punishing me anymore, but I was wrong about that.”

That's a pretty funny turn of events.

"This is actually fairly funny to me. I will never forget watching Jon Runyan play for the Eagles and he was always on the border of getting fined. He was nasty, apparently his son is the same way,' one fan wrote.

"I’m just jealous his dad still writes to him," one fan said.

"Dear Son, Gonna dock part of your allowance this week. Love, Dad," Rich Eisen joked.

The Packers, meanwhile, are set to take on the Jets this weekend.