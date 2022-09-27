NFL World Reacts To Former Packers Star's Retirement News

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Clay Matthews confirmed that he won't attempt an NFL comeback.

According to Brandon Carwile of Packers Wire, the former linebacker said he's unofficially retired and his "playing days are over."

Matthews spent 10 of his 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before ending his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Packers fans showed their appreciation to the six-time Pro Bowler and called on the team to give him an honorary contract so he can retire a Packer. They're also awaiting his spot in the team's Hall of Fame.

Matthews registered 91.5 sacks, 200 quarterback hits, and 17 forced fumbles across his career. He added 11 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 15 playoff games. The California native also forced a fumble in Green Bay's Super Bowl XLV triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Matthews said he "would have loved to finish my career" in Green Bay.

"Based on my discussions after that 2018 season, I thought we were going to continue moving forward," Matthews said. "But yeah the manner in which it did kinda caught me by surprise. Ultimately it is what it is. I had fun in my year in L.A. It was a blast getting to go home and play with some incredible players."

Aaron Rodgers was among the Packers veterans who campaigned for the team to sign Matthews before the 2021 season, but the team didn't express interest despite hiring a former Rams coach, Joe Barry, as the defensive coordinator.

While Matthews never got an extravagant sendoff, Packers fans and his former teammates remember the impact he made in Wisconsin.