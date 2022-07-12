NFL World Reacts To Frank Gore's Bold Super Bowl Pick

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The newly retired Frank Gore anticipates watching two of his former teams collide in Super Bowl LVII.

Responding to Bovada's call for a bold pick, the former running back declared that the Buffalo Bills will face the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale, Arizona, next February.

Bills and 49ers fans naturally appreciate Gore's support.

Buffalo is far from a bold prediction to win the AFC. Most places favor the Bills to finally capture their first championship in franchise history.

While the 49ers aren't a popular front-runner, they're certainly in the mix after making the NFC Championship Game last season. Bovada and DraftKings Sportsbook have them at +750 odds to win their conference, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+300), Green Bay Packers (+450), and Los Angeles Rams (+500).

Though not favorites, those odds equate to an 11.76 percent implied probability. It's feasible, but not everyone may be willing to trust Trey Lance reaching such lofty heights in his potential first season as San Francisco's starting quarterback.

Of course, Gore has some bias toward the organization that drafted him in 2005. He accrued 11,073 rushing yards over 10 seasons with the 49ers.

Gore only spent the 2019 campaign in Buffalo, but he's since witnessed Josh Allen make a major leap alongside the rest of the NFL.

Sure, Gore backed two old squads, but it's not like he went truly bold and said the New York Jets will go all the way.