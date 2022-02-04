The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Adam Gase News

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase

Adam Gase could have one of the biggest coordinator positions in the NFL next season.

Gase, the former Dolphins and Jets head coach, has been out of work since the very end of the 2021 season. Bill Belichick could soon give him another chance.

The Patriots reportedly have interest in Gase to be their next offensive coordinator, replacing Josh McDaniels.

“In addition to Bill O’Brien, Adam Gase’s name keeps popping up when speaking to league sources about the #Patriots now vacant offensive coordinator position,” says NFL insider Mike Giardi. “In Foxboro, there’s hope for an internal promotion, although that likely wouldn’t come with the official OC title.”

As you probably expected, a few Patriots fans aren’t too thrilled with this. But it’s worth a reminder that Gase’s head coaching flaws didn’t have much to do with offensive coaching abilities.

Let’s take a look at what NFL fans are saying about the latest Adam Gase news.

“Well it was fun when Mac was good this year. RIP to his career,” one fan said.

“It would be so Jets for Adam Gase with the Patriots to destroy them wouldn’t it,” another commented.

“If Belichick wins with Gase he’s the greatest mind of all time. Not just in football. In the history of Earth,” a fan said.

It’d be fitting if Adam Gase linked up with the Patriots and wrecked havoc on the rest of the AFC East.

Will Bill Belichick end up hiring Gase to be his next offensive coordinator?

