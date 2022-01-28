NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Brian Flores News

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that Brian Flores will interview for a new head coaching job.

The Miami Dolphins made headlines a few weeks ago when the team parted ways with Flores as their head coach. In the weeks since he’s become one of the hottest head coaching candidates on the market.

He’s already interviewed with several teams including the New York Giants – where he is a finalist for that job. However, he’s not done interviewing just yet.

According to Schefter, Flores will interview with the New Orleans Saints in the near future. New Orleans is looking for a new head coach after Sean Payton surprisingly announced his retirement earlier this week.

Saints fans seem intrigued about the possibility of Flores taking over for Sean Payton.

“Yessss this is exactly who I wanted…” one fan said.

"Yessss this is exactly who I wanted…" one fan said.

At least one fan thinks the Saints hiring Flores could mean that Deshaun Watson will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

“Deshaun on the way lmfao,” the fan said.

"Deshaun on the way lmfao," the fan said.

Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggested the Saints might want to hurry up as Flores is one of the favorites for the Giants job.

“Brian Flores acquitted himself well in his interview on Thursday with the Giants. Sources believe it’s a tight two-man race at the moment between him and Bills OC Brian Daboll. Leslie Frazier the last of the finalists interviews Friday. A decision expected by the weekend,” he said.

"Brian Flores acquitted himself well in his interview on Thursday with the Giants. Sources believe it's a tight two-man race at the moment between him and Bills OC Brian Daboll. Leslie Frazier the last of the finalists interviews Friday. A decision expected by the weekend," he said.

It certainly seems like Brian Flores will be back on the sideline in 2022.

But where?