NFL World Reacts To Friday's Todd Gurley News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a 35 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Todd Gurley confirmed that he's not planning an NFL comeback.

During an interview with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, the 28-year-old said he's "most definitely" done playing.

His announcement marked a quiet end to a brief, but spectacular career. Gurley registered 8,336 yards and 79 touchdowns across just six seasons.

Fans congratulated Gurley on a great run while wishing he got an opportunity to play longer.

Gurley commenced his career as the 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year and received Offensive Player of the Year honors two years later. He earned three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro nods in his first four seasons.

Knee issues then hindered his greatness. Although he still scored 14 touchdowns in his final season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, Gurley averaged just 3.8 yards per carry.

He registered 842 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, his last year in the NFL.

Gurley thanked several past running backs in a Twitter thread earlier this week. He said he "wanted to let everyone know how much I appreciate them."

Fans and the next generation of rushers can now spread the love to Gurley, who made a major impact during his short stint in the NFL.