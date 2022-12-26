NFL World Reacts To 'Funniest' Coaching Tenure Rankings

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nathaniel Hackett's reign as Denver Broncos head coach won't be fondly remembered.

The Broncos fired Hackett a day after suffering a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. A team with playoff aspirations after acquiring Russell Wilson has instead gone 4-11 with an NFL-low 15.5 points per game.

While Broncos fans aren't laughing, his brief coaching stint was almost comically bad. That led The Ringer's Kevin Clark to rank the "funniest coaching tenures" of the last decade.

With recency bias working in his favor, Hackett places third ahead of the likes of Jeff Fisher, Gus Bradley, Joe Judge, and Adam Gase. Mike Mularkey also had the dubious distinction of getting included twice.

Onlookers played along by identifying notable snubs. Marc Trestman and Jim Tomsula were most frequently mentioned.

The Chicago Bears fired Trestman after going 5-11 in his second season. They ranked 28th in total offense and 27th in scoring behind the former offensive coordinator in 2014.

The San Francisco 49ers replaced Jim Harbaugh with Tomsula in 2015. After making three straight NFC Championship Games from 2010 to 2013, they went 5-11 in 2015 with the second-worst offense and fourth-worst defense.

Yet it's hard to debate Clark's No. 1 choice. Urban Meyer's disastrous 13-game run with the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly included him kicking his kicker and not knowing who Aaron Donald was.