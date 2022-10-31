NFL World Reacts To Geno Smith Postgame News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Geno Smith defeated his old team on Sunday afternoon, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a win over the New York Giants.

The journeyman NFL quarterback previously played for the Giants, among other teams, before finding what will hopefully be a longterm home in Seattle.

Following the game, Smith had a message for the Giants.

"Geno Smith said this game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese because they believed in him," Dan Duggan tweeted.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the postgame news.

"It’s hard to not be annoyed by a QB who cooks the Giants since I’m a baby but I’m genuinely happy for this guy," one fan tweeted.

"it’s v funny that people are mad at this because he’s right? play stupid games win stupid prizes, if you have a struggling QB and refuse to give a look to your capable backup you deserve to be clowned," one fan added.

"I like the the chip on the shoulder quote even though that’s not how it really went down but respect Geno," another fan wrote on Twitter.

The Seahawks improved to 5-3 on the year with Sunday's win over the Giants.