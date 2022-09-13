NFL World Reacts To Geno Smith's Performance Monday

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks cheers on teammates during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2011, the Seattle Seahawks aren't beginning the season with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Geno Smith is making the transition far smoother than most anticipated.

Seattle's new quarterback is putting on a clinic in the first half of Monday night's game against Wilson's Denver Broncos.

Smith has gone 17-of-18 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

As ESPN Stats & Info noted, Wilson hadn't led the Seahawks to such a rousing start over the last two seasons.

The NFL world can't believe what they're seeing from Smith, who posted a 75.7 quarterback rating through his first eight NFL seasons.

Everyone also made the same joke playing off the long-running "Let Russ cook" meme.

Smith is stirring up quite an impressive display at Lumen Field. At this rate, he could reach 300 passing yards in a game for the first time since December 28, 2014.

However, it's still anyone's game. The Seahawks got stuffed on a 4th-and-inches inside the red zone during the first quarter. Wilson also served up a 67-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy.

Despite Smith's epic performance, Seattle goes into halftime nursing a 17-13 lead.