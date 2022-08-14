NFL World Reacts To Geno Smith's Preseason Performance

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Pete Carroll is giving Geno Smith a fair opportunity to win the Seahawks' starting quarterback position. He's taking advantage of the chance he's been given.

Smith got the start for Seattle in its preseason opener vs. the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. He played the entire first half and helped put 10 points up on the board.

The veteran quarterback finished with 102 yards passing and a touchdown on 10-of-15 attempts. A couple incompletions weren't his fault, either.

"Geno Smith finishes 10 for 15 passing for 102 yards and a rushing TD. Included in his incompletions: a drop by Dareke Young, Noah Fant failing to get his 2nd foot down when he should have, drop by Bo Melton, D-lineman batting down a pass at the line. Deft 2:00 drill a plus," said Gregg Bell.

"Geno Smith says I'll do it myself," the NFL wrote.

"As a whole Geno Smith has looked real good in the first half. He looked like a veteran QB. He really did. So now let's see what Drew will do in the 2nd half. The pressure is on Drew. Impressed with Travis Homer too," a fan wrote.

Maybe we're underestimating Geno Smith ahead of the 2022 season. It's just the preseason, but he appears more than capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.